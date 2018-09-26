New York Mets

Mets honor Virgil, 1st Dominican-born player

NEW YORK -- As the Mets and Major League Baseball continue to celebrate National Hispanic Heritage Month, the organization honored Osvaldo (Ozzie) Jose Virgil Sr., 86, by appointing him as an honorary coach for Wednesday night's game against the Braves...

