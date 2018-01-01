New York Mets
Braves SS Swanson torn hand ligament, playoff status unclear
by: The Associated Press — Yahoo Sports 3m
Atlanta Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson has a partially torn ligament in his left hand and it's unclear if he will be available in the postseason for the NL East champions. Swanson traveled from New York to Atlanta on Wednesday to get his wrist and hand..
