New York Mets

Yahoo Sports
201809262013728225647

Marquez ties modern-day MLB mark with 8 Ks to start game

by: The Associated Press Yahoo Sports 2m

DENVER (AP) -- Colorado Rockies right-hander German Marquez has tied a modern-day major league record with eight straight strikeouts to begin a game on his way to setting the franchise record for most Ks in a season.

Tweets