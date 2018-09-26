New York Mets

USA Today
8e8b2beb-0ba3-4866-94a4-c65b0faf16ba-jacob-degrom

New York Mets ace Jacob deGrom finishes with 1.70 ERA

by: https://www.facebook.com/steve.gardner USA Today 8m

New York Mets ace Jacob deGrom closes out historic season with eight shutout innings vs. NL East champs, improves to 10-9 in bid for Cy Young award.

Tweets