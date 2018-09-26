New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
New York Mets ace Jacob deGrom dominates Atlanta, reaches 1,000 Ks (Highlights)
by: Sabo — Elite Sports NY 12m
New York Mets starting pitcher Jacob deGrom dominates yet again, this time against the Atlanta Braves while surpassing 1,000 career strikeouts.
Tweets
-
So I punched in 260 instead of 269 K earlier Last pitcher with as low an ERA and as many K as Jacob deGrom: Walt… https://t.co/aUwYMpWVIUBeat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @richmacleod: In the 8th inning of tonight's game, #Mets fans chanted "we want Jake" when Jay Bruce was on deck to pinch-hit for… https://t.co/TZCiPGWmUIBeat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @RealMetsFanClub: We said Jacob deGrom would win double-digits this year and he did. We said his ERA would be lower than 2.00 this y… https://t.co/FOefHueR0wBlogger / Podcaster
-
Jeff Hornacek's hanging around with the #Nets https://t.co/75DnplE7OUBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @GwenS67575475: @Metstradamus on a day where you want to scream with frustration we have the elegance and exceptional talent of DeG… https://t.co/EZK2RSNeFcBlogger / Podcaster
-
It's done. #NYCFC is in. https://t.co/utKPVG6SRHBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets