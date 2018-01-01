New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets' Jacob deGrom on his Cy Young chances: 'I feel like I put myself in a pretty good position'
by: N/A — SNY: Metsblog 4m
Mets RHP Jacob deGrom took the mound at Citi Field for his final start of what has been a miraculous season worth of the coveted Cy Young Award. And as he dominated per usual, he went out with the biggest bang possible.
Tweets
-
Nebraska has the motivation edge https://t.co/vyrKkxc4QiBlogger / Podcaster
-
Tim Hardaway Jr. happy David Fizdale is making him earn his starting job despite the coach's long relationship with… https://t.co/k6U2jTWjj2Blogger / Podcaster
-
Jacob deGrom is to pitching as Gary Cohen is to announcing1.70 ERA. ??? #TipOfTheCap, @JdeGrom19. https://t.co/93Z7Wpb3kjBlogger / Podcaster
-
High school AD: "Girls ruin everything" https://t.co/NxS9zFr7fvBlogger / Podcaster
-
? on, #Mets fans ???Newspaper / Magazine
-
The 10 homers deGrom allowed: Justin Bour Bryce Harper Tyler Flowers Brett Gardner Max Muncy Brian Anderson Willy A… https://t.co/xhSNsHIcDwBeat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets