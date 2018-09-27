New York Mets

The New York Times
27metsweb-facebookjumbo

Mets 3, Braves 0: Met’s Jacob deGrom Won a Game, and Maybe the Cy Young

by: JAMES WAGNER NY Times 5m

Eight shutout inning with ten strikeouts was an exclamation point at the end of a terrific season for the Mets ace, who for once got help from his offense and bullpen.

Tweets