Morning Briefing: Mets Go for the Series

by: Dilip Sridhar Mets Merized Online 11m

The Mets look for the series win tonight against the Braves. Jason Vargas will get the ball for the Mets.The Mets won 3-0 last night behind the right arm of Jacob deGrom and the bats of Michae

