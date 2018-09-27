New York Mets
Mets honoring veterans tonight
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 9m
METS AND PARTNER KONICA MINOLTA TO HONOR LOCAL VETERANS ON SEPTEMBER 27 WITH PREGAME CEREMONY FLUSHING, N.Y., September 27, 2018 – The New York Mets and partner Konica Minolta, the Official Copier of the New York Mets, will honor local veterans from the..
