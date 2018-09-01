New York Mets
Conforto Slugs MLB Leading 9th September Homer
by: Michael Mayer — Mets Merized Online 4m
Lost in the great finish to Jacob deGrom's historic season on Wednesday night was Michael Conforto continuing his great September with his ninth homer of the month and reaching base three times.
