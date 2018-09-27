New York Mets

The Mets Police
Kinda bummed we don’t seem to be getting a David Wright Mets uniform patch

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 3m

Hello from yesterday.  As today is one of those days where I have to Actually Work (TM) I wrote this yesterday and set the blog on autopilot, so if the Mets announced a patch while I was in a meeting I apologize for being stupid and terrible at blogging..

