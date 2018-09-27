New York Mets

Metstradamus
Usatsi_11323575

Jacob deGrom's Season Was Truly Historic For New York Mets

by: Mike Phillips The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 2m

The argument that anyone other than Jacob deGrom should be the National League’s Cy Young Award winner is over. Despite the New York Mets’ best attempts to ruin their ace’s record…

Tweets