Lugo Will Train As Starter During Offseason

by: Michael Mayer Mets Merized Online 6m

According to Laura Albanese of Newsday, New York Mets right-hander Seth Lugo will train as a starter this offseason.Lugo, 28, has been a workhorse for the Mets in 2018 throwing 101.1 innings o

