Gabe Kapler soliciting feedback from coaching staff in the form of anonymous surveys
by: Bill Baer — NBC Sports: Hardball Talk 1m
The Phillies are skidding into the end of the 2018 season. Manager Gabe Kapler is soliciting feedback from his coaching staff in the form of anonymous surveys.
Maybe David Wright will be a pinch hitter tomorrow #mets https://t.co/xwXApXBXLcBlogger / Podcaster
?? Let's go! #LGMOfficial Team Account
#Braves at #Mets, (J.Teheran vs J.Vargas) 7:10 pm ET, B-R Game Stat Sheet: https://t.co/LwVa8Z63nx #playballMisc
Juan Lagares took a big step forward in his rehab today, with the hope of playing winter ball: https://t.co/9MtrCUbBQZBeat Writer / Columnist
You could erect a McMansion in the swath of empty seats in left field. With a pool house!Beat Writer / Columnist
I’m actually very sad that this is my last Nicolette chicken parm sandwich of the seasonBlogger / Podcaster
