New York Mets

Metsblog
Cut

Shea Anything: Catching Greatness

by: N/A SNY: Metsblog 6m

On the latest episode of Shea Anything, Doug Williams and Andy Martino are joined by former New York Mets catcher Anthony Recker! They discuss the dominance of Jacob deGrom, what deGrom is like behind the scenes, and what it's like to catch all the hard-t

Tweets