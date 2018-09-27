New York Mets
9/27/18 Game Preview: Atlanta Braves at New York Mets
by: Mike Phillips — The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 5m
The New York Mets (74-84) evened their series with the Atlanta Braves (89-69) last night in style. Jacob deGrom all but secured the National League’s Cy Young Award with his latest masterpiec…
