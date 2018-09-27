New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Minor leaguer Andrew Ely gets raw deal from Mets
by: Bill Baer — NBC Sports: Hardball Talk 1m
The Mets asked minor league infielder Andrew Ely to play through a torn labrum rather than undergo surgery. They released him after the season ended.
Tweets
-
Dealin’. #LGMOfficial Team Account
-
I don’t have enough fundsPAY THE MAN JOE https://t.co/XVxYJIvX5WMinors
-
❤️Last game of the season with these two #Mets @mnioannou @DeeshaThosar https://t.co/M2JLCkGyyXBlogger / Podcaster
-
Four games left in the season and 10 days of being eliminated, and Brandon Nimmo is still sprinting to first base a… https://t.co/v6FgQTcSPUBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Call helps #LGM Ball 3 should be strike 2 Bot 6 Teheran vs Nimmo 18% call same 2.1in from edgeMisc
-
Four bite the dust. #NYR https://t.co/p4wlPDG7ssBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets