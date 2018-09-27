New York Mets

Rehabbing Lagares hopes to play winter ball

NEW YORK -- For the first time since tearing the plantar plate in his left big toe in May, Juan Lagares took to the field on Thursday for a series of sprinting exercises. Lagares, who has not appeared in a game since May 16, hopes to be back to full...

