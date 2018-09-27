New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Rehabbing Lagares hopes to play winter ball
by: N/A — MLB: Mets 11s
NEW YORK -- For the first time since tearing the plantar plate in his left big toe in May, Juan Lagares took to the field on Thursday for a series of sprinting exercises. Lagares, who has not appeared in a game since May 16, hopes to be back to full...
Tweets
-
Dealin’. #LGMOfficial Team Account
-
I don’t have enough fundsPAY THE MAN JOE https://t.co/XVxYJIvX5WMinors
-
❤️Last game of the season with these two #Mets @mnioannou @DeeshaThosar https://t.co/M2JLCkGyyXBlogger / Podcaster
-
Four games left in the season and 10 days of being eliminated, and Brandon Nimmo is still sprinting to first base a… https://t.co/v6FgQTcSPUBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Call helps #LGM Ball 3 should be strike 2 Bot 6 Teheran vs Nimmo 18% call same 2.1in from edgeMisc
-
Four bite the dust. #NYR https://t.co/p4wlPDG7ssBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets