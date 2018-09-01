New York Mets
Game Recap: Mets Beat Braves 4-1 Behind Vargas’ Best Start Of 2018
by: John Jackson — Mets Merized Online 2m
The New York Mets (75-84) defeated the Atlanta Braves (89-70) by a score of 4-1 on Thursday night at Citi Field.PitchingJason Vargas (7-9, 5.77 ERA) ended his 2018 campaign on a high note as
