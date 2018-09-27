New York Mets
Jason Vargas ends season with gem to propel Mets
by: Howie Kussoy — New York Post 2m
Jason Vargas spent most of his disastrous first year with the Mets appearing unfit to hold a roster spot. And somehow, the veteran will enter the offseason with an argument to remain in the
RT @glarn34: Incredible stat of the day: If the Mets had scored 4 runs in each of Jacob deGrom’s starts, he would be 30-0 If the… https://t.co/MmLt7AkY2FBlogger / Podcaster
Florida the play https://t.co/uV7q9vwC3kBlogger / Podcaster
#Mets won't get it done vs. red-hot Jose Urena https://t.co/xTvQCEAiLBBlogger / Podcaster
Ray Jarvis just DESTROYED it on the topic of Clout Chasing. Get it at ESNY. @Chet_OHara https://t.co/pj4WzMZDWUBlogger / Podcaster
I know how good Beckham is, but I will always believe the #Giants should've taken Aaron Donald.TV / Radio Personality
"David, this is the last game I'm going out there." Mets players ready for David Wright to return so the boos can s… https://t.co/tgOeQMPzoITV / Radio Network
