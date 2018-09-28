New York Mets

North Jersey
Jason Vargas finishes season on high note with seven scoreless in Mets' win over Braves

by: Matt Ehalt, MLB writer North Jersey 5m

Jason Vargas threw seven scoreless innings in the Mets' 4-1 win over Atlanta.

