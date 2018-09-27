New York Mets

Newsday
Image

No at-bats for David Wright as Mets top Braves | Newsday

by: Tim Healey timothy.healey@newsday.com Updated September 27, 2018 10:10 PM Newsday 5m

Fans boo Mets pinch hitters not wearing No. 5 and teammates can't wait to see icon get into a game.

Tweets