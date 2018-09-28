New York Mets

The Mets Police
Hey @mets please remember to take a picture of the Captains together

Shannon Shark @metspolice

Dear Mets, Just want to let you know that… You invited John Franco to tonight and Sunday. Keith Hernandez is an SNY employee and likely to be working one of those games. David Wright is the current captain. It would be nice to take a photo of the three...

