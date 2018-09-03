New York Mets

Fox Sports
03a74aa3-51ca-65f5-127d-1b29485f9b80_1330610243678_2628000_1280x720_1331059779693.vresize.1200.630.high.70

After day off, Marlins begin final games of 2018 against Mets

by: FOX Sports Fox Sports 10m

After having Thursday off, the Miami Marlins are back in action Friday night, as they take on the New York Mets for the final series of 2018.

Tweets