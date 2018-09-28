New York Mets

The Mets Police
Unknown-1

Gary Cohen continues his hot streak with two Scully rated HR calls!

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 22s

Gare is on a hot streak  I like these calls because he acknowledged that they were deep and didn’t Trackwall.  The latter is even better to me because in the past Gare might have trackwalled, but he mixed it up with a better description of the OFer...

Tweets