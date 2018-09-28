New York Mets

Metstradamus
Usatsi_11328276

New York Mets' Plans For David Wright Weekend Starting To Come Into Focus

by: Mike Phillips The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 6m

The most anticipated meaningless regular season game in recent memory is approaching for the New York Mets. David Wright will make his final start for the Mets tomorrow night in front of a sell out…

