New York Mets

The Mets Police
Screen-shot-2018-09-25-at-9.14.36-pm

David Wright Day info has sort of leaked out – postgame ceremony?

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 17m

Well the Mets haven’t sent me a press release or anything but fortunately Tom Healey is on the case!  Hey @mets any time you want to let the people know so they can plan their lives let me know I will be happy to share the info. Gonna be a long night.  Dr

Tweets