WATCH: Sneak peek of Mets' David Wright's interview with SNY
by: N/A — SNY: Metsblog
Before he will finally step between the lines, Wright sat down with SNY's Steve Gelbs to talk about the ups and downs of his comeback. Here's a sneak peek at his interview that will air in full on Saturday at 6:30 p.m. on Pre Game Live.
