Classy Yankees take out ad to congratulate David Wright

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 11m

Very classy.  Of course if the Mets did this for a Yankee you’d lose your mind, but you’d be wrong. .@nypost with a ten page #DavidWright special section today #Yankees take out an ad congratulating him (@Matt_Troy) pic.twitter.com/JB9NbF8vkC — Drew...

