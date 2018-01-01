New York Mets

Metsblog
Cut

Mets vs. Marlins, 7:10 p.m. on SNY

by: N/A SNY: Metsblog 5m

The Mets kick off their final series of the 2018 season -- a three-game set with the visiting Marlins at Citi Field on Friday night at 7:10 p.m. on SNY.

Tweets