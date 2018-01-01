New York Mets

The Score
W768xh576_gettyimages-1042540908

Wright to be Mets' 1st pinch hitter off bench Friday, batting 3rd on Saturday

by: Josh Wegman The Score 5m

New York Mets legend David Wright will be the team's first pinch hitter off the bench for Friday's game, according to MLB.com, and will bat third in what will likely be his final MLB game on Saturday, reports Newsday's Tim Healey.Wright seemed like a...

Tweets