New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets shut down Lugo, Gsellman for season
by: N/A — MLB: Mets 5m
NEW YORK -- With the season winding into its final days, the Mets have chosen a plan of caution for two of their most valuable relievers. The Mets shut down both Seth Lugo and Robert Gsellman prior to their final series of the year against the Marlins,...
Tweets
-
Callaway told Jose Reyes that he will bat leadoff Saturday night: “I told him today and he was grinning ear to ear,” Callaway said.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @StephenJosiah13: ALL OF THE LOVE, DAVID. ALL OF IT.Blogger / Podcaster
-
Wright says it might have been the only time he made an out and came off the field with a smile on his face.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
David Wright earned a standing ovation on Friday night in his first at-bat with the Mets since 2016 https://t.co/AwFCcUUqO5TV / Radio Network
-
Wright said he was so nervous he thought he was going to throw up in the on deck circle.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
#DavidWright speaks to the media after his pinch hit tonight. #OurCaptain https://t.co/g2ifSaGImuOfficial Team Account
- More Mets Tweets