David Wright has made it back into a major league game, grounding out in his first plate appearance for the New York Mets in nearly 2+ years. Sidelined by neck, back and shoulder injuries since May 27, 2016, Wright came up as a pinch-hitter Friday night..
Callaway told Jose Reyes that he will bat leadoff Saturday night: “I told him today and he was grinning ear to ear,” Callaway said.Beat Writer / Columnist
RT @StephenJosiah13: ALL OF THE LOVE, DAVID. ALL OF IT.Blogger / Podcaster
Wright says it might have been the only time he made an out and came off the field with a smile on his face.Beat Writer / Columnist
David Wright earned a standing ovation on Friday night in his first at-bat with the Mets since 2016 https://t.co/AwFCcUUqO5TV / Radio Network
Wright said he was so nervous he thought he was going to throw up in the on deck circle.Beat Writer / Columnist
#DavidWright speaks to the media after his pinch hit tonight. #OurCaptain https://t.co/g2ifSaGImuOfficial Team Account
