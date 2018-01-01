New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Wright makes first Mets appearance since 2016
by: Jesse Rogers — ESPN New York: Mets Blog 8m
David Wright made his first appearance in the major leagues since 2016 as a pinch hitter on Friday night.
Tweets
-
Callaway told Jose Reyes that he will bat leadoff Saturday night: “I told him today and he was grinning ear to ear,” Callaway said.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @StephenJosiah13: ALL OF THE LOVE, DAVID. ALL OF IT.Blogger / Podcaster
-
Wright says it might have been the only time he made an out and came off the field with a smile on his face.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
David Wright earned a standing ovation on Friday night in his first at-bat with the Mets since 2016 https://t.co/AwFCcUUqO5TV / Radio Network
-
Wright said he was so nervous he thought he was going to throw up in the on deck circle.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
#DavidWright speaks to the media after his pinch hit tonight. #OurCaptain https://t.co/g2ifSaGImuOfficial Team Account
- More Mets Tweets