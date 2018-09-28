New York Mets

USA Today
F4b21c94-a075-463a-8507-1636531e9f1b-david_wright

New York Mets captain David Wright gets first at-bat since 2016

by: @usatoday USA Today 8m

David Wright took an at-bat for the New York Mets for the first time in more than two years as he entered as a pinch-hitter against the Marlins.

Tweets