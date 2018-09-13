New York Mets

North Jersey
Bff0f206-b8b0-41cc-80cd-479ff7c36a43-20180913_jel_bm3_043

David Wright pinch-hits for Mets in game vs. Marlins for first at-bat since 2016

by: North Jersey Record North Jersey 8m

For the first time in over two years, David Wright took an at-bat for the Mets as he entered as a pinch-hitter against the Marlins.

Tweets