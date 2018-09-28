New York Mets

Newsday
Image

David Wright pinch hits for Mets, making his first MLB appearance since 2016 | Newsday

by: Anthony Rieber anthony.rieber@newsday.com @therealarieber Updated September 28, 2018 10:22 PM Newsday 2m

An anxious Wright swung at the first pitch he saw in over two years, grounding out to third base.

Tweets