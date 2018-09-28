New York Mets

USA Today
Wright grounds out in return, Mets lose to Marlins 8-1

by: @usatoday USA Today 3m

David Wright finally made it back into a major league game, grounding out in his first plate appearance for the Mets in nearly 2½ years as New York lost 8-1 to the Miami Marlins

