Wright completes long comeback, Mets lose to Marlins 8-1

NEW YORK (AP) — David Wright finally made it back into a major league game Friday night, grounding out in his first plate appearance for the Mets in nearly 2½ years as New York lost 8-1 to the Miami Marlins.

