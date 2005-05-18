New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Yankees 11, Red Sox 6: Yankees Clinch Home-Field Advantage for the Wild-Card Playoff Game
by: DAVID WALDSTEIN — NY Times 3m
With a win over the Red Sox, the Yankees guaranteed that they would host the Oakland A’s in a single-elimination showdown on Wednesday.
Tweets
-
A fuzzy photo of Wright from 7-23-2008 against Philadelphia ...Blogger / Podcaster
-
David Wright vs. the Cubs ... 9-25-2008Blogger / Podcaster
-
David Wright managed to avoid a potentially embarrassing situation Friday night: https://t.co/IONm05jAai via @nypostsportsBeat Writer / Columnist
-
David Wright's walk off vs. Oakland ... 6-23-2007 ... a 1-0 victoryBlogger / Podcaster
-
A dark cropped photo of the final out ... David Wright to Todd Zeile ... 7-9-2004Blogger / Podcaster
-
David Wright vs Reds ... 5-18-2005Blogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets