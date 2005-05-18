New York Mets

MLB: Mets.com
Cut

Young Mets fall, but witness to emotional night

by: N/A MLB: Mets 1m

NEW YORK -- On the last weekend of September, an amped-up crowd showed up to Citi Field to see David Wright's first at-bat since May 27, 2016. For Corey Oswalt and these young pitchers learning on the fly, they played Friday in an atmosphere unlike...

Tweets