Mets' Wright gets his final at-bats Saturday vs. Marlins

by: STATS/TSX Yahoo Sports 2m

The 1,584th major league game for David Wright was the first one in which he ever thought he was going to throw up while in the on-deck circle. The 1,585th major league game also promises to be an unprecedented experience for Wright, who will make his...

