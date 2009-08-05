New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
David Wright’s childhood friend Cuddyer dishes on deep bond
by: Mike Puma — New York Post 1m
Michael Cuddyer still considers his one season in a Mets uniform as a career highlight that was as much about a special teammate as it was reaching the World Series. A childhood friend of David
Tweets
-
RT @HaleMark: ICYMI, back in my writing days, I covered David Wright for the prime of his career. Proud to rejoin our great writi… https://t.co/p2onETNpKiBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Hey @mets please remember to take a picture of the Captains together https://t.co/CXVnqZ6QQKBlogger / Podcaster
-
David Wright in Washington ... 9-30-2009. The infamous Justin Maxwell grand slam game.Blogger / Podcaster
-
Some early Citi Field marketing. August 5th, 2009.Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @Staff7998: @Metstradamus Bae: come over Utley: I can’t I’m about to play a game Bae: there’s a shortstop who needs his leg bro… https://t.co/XDOyMY3EprBlogger / Podcaster
-
And here's a far away shot of David from 9-1-2005. If you look closely, that's Billy Wagner striking him out lookin… https://t.co/z0c6J5dFNSBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets