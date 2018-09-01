New York Mets

Mack's Mets
Reese%252527s%252bpieces

Reese Kaplan -- The 2017 Fleecing Revisited

by: Reese Kaplan Mack's Mets 2m

Suppose you’re looking to make some deals and you have an infielder who averages 19 HRs, 68 RBIs and .268 per season for his career.  ...

Tweets