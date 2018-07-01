New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Oswalt Solid In Final Start of Rookie Campaign
by: Jack Ramsey — Mets Merized Online 1m
Corey Oswalt made his final start of his rookie campaign on Friday night against the Marlins.He turned in a solid performance, going four innings, allowing four hits, three walks, one run and
Tweets
-
If the @mets want to sell a cool pinned replica jersey with a DW patch they would get money out of me tonight. Ditto caps.Blogger / Podcaster
-
This is important -- this message needs to get to Mickey Dear @mets for the love of God take David Wright out on de… https://t.co/GMndPDlOnKBlogger / Podcaster
-
I hope David Wright appreciates that I am not playing FIFA, not watching Solo, driving to Queens and staying up pas… https://t.co/OIs4Cf1Cw3Blogger / Podcaster
-
The @mets really should admit to the post game ceremony so fans can plan their day. I’m not making this up folks,… https://t.co/r07rl9F7X1Blogger / Podcaster
-
A pinch-hit groundout and the beginning of the end (from @justinwmears) https://t.co/9ctZXD1022Blogger / Podcaster
-
Even Mattingly is showing up for David Wright Day.@JosephDelGrippo @VINCE_RUGGIERO @metspolice @Mets Don Mattingly isn’t a hall of famer either...Blogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets