New York Mets

Daily News
Ny-sports-giants-sunday-manning-brees-20180928

How Eli Manning and Drew Brees are forever linked due to a Draft Day phone call back in 2004 - NY Daily News

by: Pat Leonard NY Daily News 8m

If Eli Manning hadn’t refused to play in San Diego in 2004, Drew Brees may never have played for the Saints, inspired New Orleans and built a Hall of Fame career.

Tweets