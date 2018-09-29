New York Mets

David Wright Day Throwback Edition of Sterling or Scully to David’s first home run

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 5m

Thanks to Manny for sending this in.  The year is 2004 and Gary Cohen has the mike…. @metspolice Scully or Sterling from 2004? pic.twitter.com/331SbXXUnw — Manny S. (@MMS0272) September 29, 2018 That’s a nice call. I think in 2018 Gare would have...

