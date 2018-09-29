New York Mets

The Mets Police
Screen-shot-2018-09-29-at-11.08.51-am

There appears to be a David Wright Our Captain logo for the Mets today

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 8m

Thanks to my young apprentice @nikometsplus for pointing this out – this has showed up on social accounts today. David Wright Day Throwback Edition of Sterling or Scully to David's first home run Related

Tweets