New York Mets

Metstradamus
Usatsi_11294002

New York Mets Shut Down Seth Lugo, Robert Gsellman For Rest of Year

by: Mike Phillips The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 3m

If you’re going out to Citi Field over the next two days, you won’t catch a glimpse of the New York Mets’ two most effective relievers. Converted starters Seth Lugo and Robert Gse…

Tweets