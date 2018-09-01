New York Mets
Mets Release Minor Leaguer Andrew Ely, Who Played Through Torn Labrum
by: Tim Ryder — Mets Merized Online 7m
New York Mets minor league infielder Andrew Ely tweeted on Wednesday that he had been released by the team.Ely, 25, slashed just .162/.309/.229 in 60 games with Double-A Binghamton this season
