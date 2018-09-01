New York Mets

Mets Release Minor Leaguer Andrew Ely, Who Played Through Torn Labrum

Tim Ryder

New York Mets minor league infielder Andrew Ely tweeted on Wednesday that he had been released by the team.Ely, 25, slashed just .162/.309/.229 in 60 games with Double-A Binghamton this season

